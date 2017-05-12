Pedestrian hit in on Hitchcock Pkwy in Aiken

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
The current interim assessment agreement to keep construction going during a Westinghouse bankruptcy ends today.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
China and US reach agreement on beef, poultry and liquefied natural gas.More >>
Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12th.More >>
