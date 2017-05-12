Pedestrian hit in on Hitchcock Pkwy in Aiken

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is on scene of a pedestrian struck in Aiken.

The call came in at 1:49am Friday morning. It happened on Hitchcock Parkway near the intersection of Rinehart Way. Dispatch says the call came in with injuries but the extent of those is unknown at this time.

Crews have a westbound lane closed on Hitchcock Parkway while they continue to investigate.

