Wrens man allegedly took hostage at gunpoint inside Jefferson Ho - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Wrens man allegedly took hostage at gunpoint inside Jefferson Hospital

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A Wrens man is in custody Thursday night after police say he took a hostage at gunpoint at the Jefferson Hospital.

At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun, later identified as forty-eight-year-old Geoffrey Rowland of Wrens, was inside the hospital, threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend.

One officer witnessed Rowland force a woman at gunpoint into the hospital's employee parking lot. The office confronted Rowland, who threatened to kill the woman, the officer and himself. The officer was able to incapacitate Rowland with a taser and relieved him of his weapon.

Rowland and the hostage were taken to the emergency room for treatment. Rowland has since been incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail.

The hospital was on lockdown during the incident. No shots were fired.

