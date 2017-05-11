Wrens man allegedly took hostage at gunpoint inside Jefferson Hospital

Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money? The majority of Americans don't have $500 to spare for an emergency.More >>
At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.More >>
The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night. According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is distributing new trauma kits to its deputies to better equip them in the field. The new kits were obtained through the federal 10-33 program, which distributes excess military equipment to law enforcement agencies around the country.More >>
