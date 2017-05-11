Thomson HS head coach Rob Riding suspended for 10 days without pay

The McDuffie County Board of Education has reached a decision in the situation involving Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding. He will be suspended for ten days without pay. A B.O.E. spokesperson who addressed the public after the Board's executive session Thursday night says Riding's suspension will be from April 24 through May 6. At the time of this article, those dates had already passed. FOX 54 reached out to the BOE for clarification but did not receive a reply.

A parent accused Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago. She tells FOX 54 Coach Riding took her son into a room at Thomson Middle School and yelled at him. The incident was allegedly sparked by remarks her son reportedly made to Riding's son about his father's coaching abilities.

Throughout the meeting, the board would not say officially that Rob Riding was the person being investigated. However, several members of the community who spoke in his defense mentioned him by name before being reminded by the Board. Supporters asked the B.O.E. to put the incident behind them and move on.

The Board asked members of the public attending the meeting to vacate the room as the Board went into an executive session to discuss the personnel matter. About one hour later, the Board emerged with their decision.

The following statement was released by Dr. Mychel Rhodes Thursday night, following the meeting.

On Thursday, May 11, 2017, following a comprehensive investigation, the McDuffie County Board of Education voted to suspend the contract of Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay. While the District does not and cannot discuss the specifics of any individual personnel or student action, the District takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and believes that this consequence is appropriate given the circumstances which involved no use of profanity or physical contact by the employee.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved