1 dead in Thomson shooting

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night.

According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a victim dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff's office, Thomson Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working the case.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No suspects have been named.

