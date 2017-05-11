Burke Co. deputies issued new trauma med kits

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is distributing new trauma kits to its deputies to better equip them in the field. The new kits were obtained through the federal 10-33 program, which distributes excess military equipment to law enforcement agencies around the country.

“It is nice to be able to fully equip every Deputy in our agency with much needed medical supplies at no cost to our county tax payers,” says Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

According to Chief Lewis Blanchard, each kit contains gauze, bandages, sheers, nasopharyngeal airway, medical tape, Neosporin, tourniquets, and other related medical supplies that could help deputies save their own lives as well as those they are helping.

Burke County deputies already receive yearly first aid and CPR training classes. Sheriff Williams requires deputies to complete sixty hours of training, rather than the state-mandated twenty.

