Burke Co. deputies issued new trauma med kits

The McDuffie County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss the fate of a school employee. A parent accused Thomson High School head coach Rob Riding of verbally assaulting her son at Thomson Middle School just weeks ago.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night. According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is distributing new trauma kits to its deputies to better equip them in the field. The new kits were obtained through the federal 10-33 program, which distributes excess military equipment to law enforcement agencies around the country.More >>
It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.More >>
This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.More >>
