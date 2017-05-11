Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.More >>
This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.More >>
The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.More >>
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate National Train Day this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 406 Park Avenue SE.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend. The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.More >>
