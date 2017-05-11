Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County) Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans.

On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward. 

Events and Promotions Manager Lisa McCollum says, "We are excited to be able to offer the ultimate Mother's Day gift to all Motown music lovers' right here in Columbia County! What better gift for the lady in your life than a night of music and memories performed on our very own Lady A stage?"

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, local ticketmaster locations and Maryland Fried Chicken locations in Evans and Augusta.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

    25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:56:58 GMT

    It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

    More >>

    It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

    More >>

  • Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

    Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:02:52 GMT
    Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County)Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County)

    This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.

    More >>

    This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.

    More >>

  • 2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:22:26 GMT
    Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly