Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans.

On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.

Events and Promotions Manager Lisa McCollum says, "We are excited to be able to offer the ultimate Mother's Day gift to all Motown music lovers' right here in Columbia County! What better gift for the lady in your life than a night of music and memories performed on our very own Lady A stage?"

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, local ticketmaster locations and Maryland Fried Chicken locations in Evans and Augusta.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved