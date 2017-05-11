2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site) Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources. The event will also celebrate the relationships between mothers, daughters and all women as they walk the 3K course together on Mothers Day weekend.

The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Augusta Common in downtown Augusta.

From the press release:

Sista Strut recognizes the strength of survivors, their family and friends, heightens awareness, promotes early detection and the search for a cure. African American women in the US have a 41% higher death rate from breast cancer than white women. African American women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40 and are more likely to be diagnosed with larger tumors. Awareness of these issues will help survival rates with earlier diagnoses.

Everyone who registers will receive a t-shirt, backpack tote and an invitation to the Sista Strut Team Party Mixer. T-shirts may be picked up at iHeartMedia (2743 Perimeter Parkway in Augusta) May 8 - 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or at Sista Strut on May 13.

For more information, visit the Sista Strut page on KISS FM's website.

