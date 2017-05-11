Aiken celebrates National Train Day

The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.More >>
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate National Train Day this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 406 Park Avenue SE.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend. The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.More >>
Richmond County Dispatch confirms that there is a rollover car accident in Downtown Augusta. The call came in at 7:56 a.m. It happened on 10th and Reynolds St. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.More >>
Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
