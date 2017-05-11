Aiken celebrates National Train Day - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken celebrates National Train Day

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Train Day in Aiken (source: visitaikensc.com) Train Day in Aiken (source: visitaikensc.com)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate National Train Day this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 406 Park Avenue SE.

There will be crafts, a train photo booth, concessions, face painting, train rides and live music by Depot Jam. Tickets for the train rides will be free for children and $5 for adults. Local author V. Danielle McBride will be selling copies of her children's book "And They're Off". Aiken's own Conductor Don will be there for photo opportunities and story time at 1:30 p.m.

Jenny Burghardt, Tourism Supervisor for the City of Aiken, says, "We rented two trains this year due to such a tremendous response last year! We know the train is the hit, and look forward to each child getting to ride with shorter wait times."

