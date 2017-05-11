The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend.

The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Food and other vendors will be on-site. Coolers will not be allowed on the festival grounds. Camping and RV spaces are available.

Tickets are available on the Aiken Bluegrass Festival website. Check out the festival lineup below.

Friday, May 12th - Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Doug and the Henrys - 5:00 p.m.

The Herman Clan - 6:30 p.m.

Guitacolypse Now - 8:00 p.m.

Super Jam 1 - Andy Thorn, Billy, Jay Starling, Allie Kral, Travis Book and More!! - 9:30 p.m.

The Infamous Stringdusters - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 13th - Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Gipsy Moon Band - 1:00 p.m.

1:00 pmParsons Band - Featuring Members of Fruition - 2:30 p.m.

Lindsay Lou & The Ladies - Jenny Keel, Mimi Naja, Allie Kral, Lindsay Lou and Mackenzie Page- 4:00 p.m.

ABF Super Jam 2 - As many artists that can fit on stage - 5:30 p.m.

Larry Keel Experience - 7:00 p.m.

Billy Strings - 9:00 p.m.

Fruition - 11:00 p.m.

