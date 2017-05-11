2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Aiken Bluegrass Festival (source: aikenbluegrassfestival.org) Aiken Bluegrass Festival (source: aikenbluegrassfestival.org)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend.

The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Food and other vendors will be on-site. Coolers will not be allowed on the festival grounds. Camping and RV spaces are available.

Tickets are available on the Aiken Bluegrass Festival website. Check out the festival lineup below.

Friday, May 12th - Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

  • Doug and the Henrys - 5:00 p.m.
  • The Herman Clan - 6:30 p.m.
  • Guitacolypse Now - 8:00 p.m.
  • Super Jam 1 - Andy Thorn, Billy, Jay Starling, Allie Kral, Travis Book and More!! - 9:30 p.m.
  • The Infamous Stringdusters - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 13th - Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

  • Gipsy Moon Band - 1:00 p.m.
  • 1:00 pmParsons Band - Featuring Members of Fruition - 2:30 p.m.
  • Lindsay Lou & The Ladies - Jenny Keel, Mimi Naja, Allie Kral, Lindsay Lou and Mackenzie Page- 4:00 p.m.
  • ABF Super Jam 2 - As many artists that can fit on stage - 5:30 p.m.
  • Larry Keel Experience - 7:00 p.m.
  • Billy Strings - 9:00 p.m.
  • Fruition - 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:22:26 GMT
    Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>

  • Aiken celebrates National Train Day

    Aiken celebrates National Train Day

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:51:15 GMT
    Train Day in Aiken (source: visitaikensc.com)Train Day in Aiken (source: visitaikensc.com)

    The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate National Train Day this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 406 Park Avenue SE.

    More >>

    The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate National Train Day this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 406 Park Avenue SE.

    More >>

  • 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival

    2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:27:21 GMT
    Aiken Bluegrass Festival (source: aikenbluegrassfestival.org)Aiken Bluegrass Festival (source: aikenbluegrassfestival.org)

    The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend. The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

    More >>

    The 2017 Aiken Bluegrass Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Aiken this weekend. The two-day family-friendly event will be held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on Hwy. 1 in Aiken on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly