Pedestrian struck on Bobby Jones at Peach Orchard Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Scene on Bobby Jones Expressway where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle (WFXG) Scene on Bobby Jones Expressway where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on its way to the scene and we will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

