Study: most Americans don't have $500 in case of an emergency

Gas, bills, student loans - the list is endless. Where is there any room to save money?

"Five kids, the cost of living, different expenses that come up and things like that," says Nicole Riddle.

Brian and Nicole Riddle have a house full of bills and kids. Five adorable children aren't cheap and they say yes, they are part of the majority of Americans who doesn't have $500 to spare for an emergency.

"We are one of those families," she says Riddle.

A BankRate survey shows 57% of Americans don't have $500 to spare, which is a little bit better than 63% percent just a year ago. Financial expert with Waddell and Reed, Jeff Williams, says this isn't news to him. "I'd like to say it is surprising. Unfortunately, it's not."

He understands the struggle but says it starts with a written budget. From there you can find small things to cut out that will add up and build you that emergency cash. "My typical recommendation is to look at your budget, look at what you're spending, and find three to four of those areas that you can cut back for six months. Build that emergency fund, then go back to all out cable, all out internet and things like that."

Folks we talked to at Evans Towne Center Park, like the Riddle family, were 50/50 on if they had the $500. One saying they recently made the commitment to saving. "Probably only in the last 5 or 6 years my husband and I finally said you know what we need to at least have a thousand but we are trying to get where we can put money in IRA and stuff so I think it's important," said Pendley.

$500 is a good starting number, but experts like Jeff Williams say it should be at least $1000 per person.

"It's like exercise. You have to steal it, you have to find a way to way to put that $20 aside or that $100 aside when you can. Ask do I really have to go out for Mexican tonight? And put that 50 bucks away," said Pendley.

