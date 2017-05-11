Weekend Blitz for 5/8/17-5/14/17 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
HOME
WFXG FOX 54 News and Weather apps
NEWS
Local News
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Crime News
National News
Education News
Military News
Health News
Tech
National Politics
Entertainment News
WEATHER
Hurricane season 2017
Weather and disaster coverage
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Georgia River Levels from NWS
Pollen Count
SPORTS
News from the NFL
SEC Coverage
ACC Digital Network
ACC Video Vault
Traffic
Video
Right This Minute Video
Most Popular Videos
TV
WFXG TV Listings
FOX On Demand
TMZ
Children's Television Programming Reports
Contests
Atlanta Bread Breakfast Club
Realtime Brackets
Watch, Text, and Win with Jay Jefferies
Watch, Text, and Win with Family Feud
Community
For Our Children
High 5 4 Kids
2 Strong 4 Bullies
Weather with Jay
Community Calendar
CSRA Events & Shows
ABOUT US
Contact Us
WFXG-TV transmitter upgrade
News Team
Meet Our Staff
Closed Captioning Concerns
EEO Public File
FCC Public Inspection Files
Digital Sales
Jobs at WFXG
Advertise With Us
Weekend Blitz for 5/8/17-5/14/17
2017-05-11T13:34:54Z
2017-05-11T13:34:54Z
By Alissa Holmes, Reporter
Email
Connect
alissaholmes@wfxg.com
Follow @AHolmesWFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/8/17-5/14/17:
Aiken Bluegrass Festival
National Train Day
Sista Strut
Paddle Fest
Mother's Day Concert
The Bloody Win Tour
Stamp Out Hunger Campaign
Can't Find Something?
3933 Washington Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 650-5400
FCC Public File
publicfile@wfxg.com
(706) 650-5400
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.