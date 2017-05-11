Local business introduces new campaign to honor area teachers

Cudos2u in Evans is introducing a new program to honor teachers.

The campaign, called 'Cudos 2 Our Teachers', is set to begin in the Fall of 2017 and will be recognizing deserving teachers in the area. In this campaign, the community will nominate their favorite teacher each month. That winning teacher will receive a gift certificate as well as an Alex and Ani bracelet courtesy of Cudos2u. In addition to the monthly winner, a grand prize winner will be chosen at the end of the school year and they will be gifted with Alex and Ani bracelets for an entire year.

Any local teacher of any school or grade is eligible for nomination. Cudos2u’s General Manager, Sloane Carter says,

"We are so excited to implement this program in the fall. We have so many teachers pouring their hearts and minds into our children, and we feel like that should be rewarded."

For more information on this initiative and how to nominate a teacher, contact Cudos2u at (706) 504-4500. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @cudos2ugifts.

