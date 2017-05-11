TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash in Downtown Augusta

Richmond County Dispatch confirms that there is a rollover car accident in Downtown Augusta.

The call came in at 7:56 a.m. It happened on 10th and Reynolds St. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene and we will bring you more details as they come into the newsroom.

