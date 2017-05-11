25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

This is the 25th year of the Stamp out hunger drive.

On Saturday, May 13th, residents in Augusta and Aiken can leave a bag filled with non-perishable donations in or near their mailboxes. The donations will be picked up by their mail carrier and distributed to the food bank.

This time of year is usually when donations are decreasing but it's also when utility bills increase. That takes up a lot of income. Also, children are home from school and need more meals.

Last year, the Augusta and Aiken post offices brought in almost 150,000 pounds of nonperishable food for the drive.

The stamp out hunger drive is a national campaign. It is the largest single-day food drive in the United States.

