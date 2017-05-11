25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

This is the 25th year of the Stamp out hunger drive.

On Saturday, May 13th, residents in Augusta and Aiken can leave a bag filled with non-perishable donations in or near their mailboxes. The donations will be picked up by their mail carrier and distributed to the food bank.

This time of year is usually when donations are decreasing but it's also when utility bills increase.  That takes up a lot of income. Also, children are home from school and need more meals.

Last year, the Augusta and Aiken post offices brought in almost 150,000 pounds of nonperishable food for the drive.

The stamp out hunger drive is a national campaign. It is the largest single-day food drive in the United States.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

    25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:56:58 GMT

    It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

    More >>

    It's no secret that hunger is a problem in the CSRA. That's why Golden Harvest Food Bank is partnering with local post offices for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.The shelves at the Faith Food factory are pretty empty. That’s why Golden harvest needs your donations.

    More >>

  • Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

    Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend at Evans Towne Center Park

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:02:52 GMT
    Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County)Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert flyer (source: Columbia County)

    This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.

    More >>

    This Mother's Day weekend, the music of Motown comes to Evans. On Friday, May 12, the Ultimate Mothers Day Weekend concert will be happening at Evans Towne Center Park, featuring The Temptations Review, The O'Jays and Dennis Edward.

    More >>

  • 2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    2017 Sista Strut to heighten awareness of breast cancer in women of color

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:22:26 GMT
    Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)Sista Strut (source: Sista Strut site)

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>

    The Sista Strut, which takes place Saturday, May 13, will aim to heighten awareness about breast cancer issues in women of color and provide information about community resources.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly