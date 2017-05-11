Early morning house fire leaves home in total loss

An early morning house fire in Beech Island leaves one home at a total loss.

The call for the fire came in at 12:10 a.m. The Midland Valley Fire Department reported to a home located on Loop Dr. and arrived on the scene at 12:20 a.m. Lt. Russell Smith confirmed to FOX 54 that the flames were about 10ft high off of the roof. The home was vacant, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. The Langley Fire Department, Graniteville Fire Department and the Beech Island Fire Department were on scene as well.

We'll update you on further details as they come into the newsroom.



