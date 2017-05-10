Richmond County high schools will receive internet devices for 6 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County high schools will receive internet devices for 600 low-income students.

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. (WFXG) Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. (WFXG)

Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students. The program will partner with Sprint to provide the devices and high speed internet. James Lunsford, the county's Director of Information Technology, says this will be a essential tool to help students with their homework. "It is very important that we provide a means to extend instructions outside of the classroom."

A survey will be taken at all the Richmond County high schools to determine which students are eligible.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Kameryn Cooper

    High 5 4 Kids: Kameryn Cooper

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:36:21 GMT

    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooper.

    More >>

    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooper.

    More >>

  • Community reacts to H. Odell Weeks Park drive-by-shooting

    Community reacts to H. Odell Weeks Park drive-by-shooting

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:31:16 GMT
    Community reacts to park shooting (WFXG)Community reacts to park shooting (WFXG)

    Aiken Public Safety is still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 9 at the H. Odell Weeks center basketball courts. Tiffany Jowers lives in the neighborhood by the park she says she heard about fifteen gun shots.  "I was getting ready to go to bed all of a sudden you heard pop-pop-pop!" When officers arrived at Odell Weeks Park  they did not find any suspects. But - witnesses told officers that there were around thir...

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety is still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 9 at the H. Odell Weeks center basketball courts. Tiffany Jowers lives in the neighborhood by the park she says she heard about fifteen gun shots.  "I was getting ready to go to bed all of a sudden you heard pop-pop-pop!" When officers arrived at Odell Weeks Park  they did not find any suspects. But - witnesses told officers that there were around thir...

    More >>

  • Richmond County high schools will receive internet devices for 600 low-income students.

    Richmond County high schools will receive internet devices for 600 low-income students.

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:29:31 GMT
    Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. (WFXG)Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. (WFXG)
    Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students. The program will partner with Sprint to provide the devices and high speed internet. James Lunsford, the county's Director of Information Technology, says this will be a essential tool to help students with their homework. "It ...More >>
    Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students. The program will partner with Sprint to provide the devices and high speed internet. James Lunsford, the county's Director of Information Technology, says this will be a essential tool to help students with their homework. "It ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly