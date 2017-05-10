Richmond County high schools will receive internet devices for 600 low-income students.

Richmond County will soon receive internet devices for 600 low-income students. The school system was chosen to be a recipient of the 1 Million Project program. It's initiative is to provide internet at home for one million low-income high school students. The program will partner with Sprint to provide the devices and high speed internet. James Lunsford, the county's Director of Information Technology, says this will be a essential tool to help students with their homework. "It is very important that we provide a means to extend instructions outside of the classroom."

A survey will be taken at all the Richmond County high schools to determine which students are eligible.

