Community reacts to H. Odell Weeks Park drive-by-shooting

Aiken Public Safety is still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 9 at the H. Odell Weeks center basketball courts.

Tiffany Jowers lives in the neighborhood by the park. She says she heard about fifteen gun shots. "I was getting ready to go to bed all of a sudden you heard pop-pop-pop!"

When officers arrived at Odell Weeks Park they did not find any suspects. But witnesses told officers that there were around thirty people at the basketball court when five other men began shooting toward the court from a nearby parking lot. Faith Chandler believes that shooting is scaring people away from the park. "Generally, kids will be walking from school to play on the basketball court but it is empty today." Usually it is a peaceful place for her child to play. "It's sad that it happened because now we will not be coming here anymore -- well at least for a while."



But, Tiffany Jowers does not think that this park has ever been a safe place. "The basketball courts have always been an area that you know not to go to. Especially at night."



The Garvin twins who also live near the park say they've been in some pretty scary situations there. "I've seen guys pull out guns and be like come here look I have a gun.", says Jayden Gavin.

Jowers says since the violence at the park is spreading through the neighborhood, they're starting a neighborhood watch. She wants everyone to be careful if they decide to go to the park at night. "If you see anything suspicious and feel unsafe call 9-1-1."

The residents had their first neighborhood watch meeting on May 10. Organizers encouraged everyone to make sure they report what they know about last night's shooting and any other crime.

