Aiken's public parks going tobacco-free

Soon, public parks in the City of Aiken will be tobacco-free. Starting June 1, the city will begin prohibiting the use of tobacco in any form, including electronic cigarettes, in the city's parks.More >>
Soon, public parks in the City of Aiken will be tobacco-free. Starting June 1, the city will begin prohibiting the use of tobacco in any form, including electronic cigarettes, in the city's parks.More >>
This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooperyn.More >>
This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a 5th grader who's known by many as the hardest-working students in school. It seems there's never enough time in the day for Kameryn Cooperyn.More >>
Richmond County dispatch has confirmed a structure fire at Peach Orchard Rd. and Mims Rd.More >>
Richmond County dispatch has confirmed a structure fire at Peach Orchard Rd. and Mims Rd.More >>
Over the past several weeks, Richmond County has seen several accidents in which children were reportedly ejected from vehicles. 10,000 accidents were reported across the country in 2016 with children who were ejected during car accidents due to improperly secured safety equipment.More >>
Over the past several weeks, Richmond County has seen several accidents in which children were reportedly ejected from vehicles. 10,000 accidents were reported across the country in 2016 with children who were ejected during car accidents due to improperly secured safety equipment.More >>
Authorities do not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.More >>
Authorities do not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.More >>