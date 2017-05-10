Aiken's public parks going tobacco-free

Soon, public parks in the City of Aiken will be tobacco-free.

Starting June 1, the city will begin prohibiting the use of tobacco in any form, including electronic cigarettes, in the city's parks. Signs will be posted and the community will be notified through "various communication channels." Those who refuse to comply with the new policy may be asked to leave the park.

The following policy statement was released by the City of Aiken Wednesday:

The City of Aiken is committed to the quality of life for all citizens, therefore, we believe that: Tobacco product use in the proximity of children, youth and adults engaging in or watching recreational activities is unhealthy and detrimental to the health of others. Tobacco products consumed in public spaces are often discarded on the ground, which can cause environmental degradation and thus poses a health risk to children and animals. As parents, leaders, coaches, and officials we are thought of as role models, and the use of tobacco products around youth has a negative effect on their lifestyle choices.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.