TRAFFIC ALERT: SCHP cruiser catches fire near intersection of Atomic Rd., Silver Bluff Rd.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office was notified Wednesday the fox that attacked Deputy May tested positive for rabies. Deputy May will continue to receive treatment.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office was notified Wednesday the fox that attacked Deputy May tested positive for rabies. Deputy May will continue to receive treatment.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Beech Island. Capt. Eric Abdullah tells FOX 54 the officer was at the intersection of Atomic Road and Silver Bluff Road directing traffic when their patrol vehicle caught fire.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Beech Island. Capt. Eric Abdullah tells FOX 54 the officer was at the intersection of Atomic Road and Silver Bluff Road directing traffic when their patrol vehicle caught fire.More >>
The boys and girls club of the CSRA had a special speaker Tuesday at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children.More >>
The boys and girls club of the CSRA had a special speaker Tuesday at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city. Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city. Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.More >>