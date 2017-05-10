TRAFFIC ALERT: SCHP cruiser catches fire near intersection of At - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: SCHP cruiser catches fire near intersection of Atomic Rd., Silver Bluff Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Beech Island.

Capt. Eric Abdullah tells FOX 54 the officer was at the intersection of Atomic Road and Silver Bluff Road directing traffic when their patrol vehicle caught fire. There is no word on what caused the fire.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

