Aiken police investigating drive-by shooting at H. Odell Weeks basketball court

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night at a public park in the city.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the outdoor basketball courts at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. When they arrived, officers did not find any suspects, only one complainant. She reportedly told officers there were around thirty people at the basketball court when five other men began shooting toward the court from a nearby parking lot. Another witness returned to the scene, telling officers he was playing basketball on the court when the shooting began. He fled the scene and returned to speak with police after retrieving his vehicle from a nearby parking lot.

Other witnesses told officers they saw a white vehicle, possibly a Honda, speed away from the area at high speed, turning off Two Notch Road and onto Palm Drive, eventually stopping at a home on Poplar Place. The driver of the vehicle reported spoke with a man who lived at the home for a short time then left again.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators recovered casings from a 9mm Luger, Winchester .45 Auto, and PPU. 380.

