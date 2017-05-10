Aiken police searching for missing man

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9. Long reportedly threatened to harm himself. He is 5'7" and 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Long's whereabouts, please contact Detective Jon Eagerton at 803-642-7687 or ADPS at 803-642-7620.

