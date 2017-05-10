$125,000 lottery ticket sold in McCormick

One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer.

The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress. She claimed her prize the next morning.

“It’s a blessing,” she shared with lottery officials.

The AM PM Food Store will receive a $1,250 commission for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved