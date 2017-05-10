Columbia Co: Wrightsboro Rd. temporary lane closure extended

Columbia County Traffic Engineers want everyone aware of a temporary lane closure extension. This affects Wrightsboro Road from the John Deere Parkway intersection to the Horizon South Parkway intersection.

Traffic is down to one lane for both directions of traffic. Crews expected to wrap up by Wednesday but need to keep the closure in effect through Friday May 12th. they'll be out there 9am to 3pm. Flaggers will be in the area directing traffic.

