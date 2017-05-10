Columbia Co: Wrightsboro Rd. temporary lane closure extended

Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.More >>
Columbia County Traffic Engineers want everyone aware of a temporary lane closure extension. This affects Wrightsboro Road from the John Deere Parkway intersection to the Horizon South Parkway intersection.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
