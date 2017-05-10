Armed robbery at Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart

Richmond County authorities are looking for an armed robber. On May 9th, the Amex Mart located at 2579 Tobacco Rd. had a call of an armed robber at 9:54 p.m.More >>
Augusta is celebrating the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week with a special address from Mayor Hardie Davis.
He is scheduled to speak at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center at about 11am.
Richmond County dispatch has confirmed a structure fire at Peach Orchard Rd. and Mims Rd.More >>
Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m.More >>
A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker. Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School. The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. S...More >>
