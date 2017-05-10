Armed robbery at Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart

Richmond County authorities are looking for an armed robber.

On May 9th, the Amex Mart located at 2579 Tobacco Rd. had a call of an armed robber at 9:54 p.m. Deputies responded and an initial investigation revealed that an unknown black male jumped the counter, brandished a gun and took an unknown amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as wearing a black shirt, white shorts and gray mask.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved