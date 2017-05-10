Augusta celebrates the economic bite of National Travel and Tourism Week

On average, there are about 6,500 travelers in Augusta every day. (WFXG)

Augusta is celebrating the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week with a special address from Mayor Hardie Davis.

He is scheduled to speak at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center at about 11am.

He will spend a good amount of time acknowledging the hidden industry of travel and its economic impact.

Travel is a $2.3 trillion industry in the United States.

Of that figure, a whopping $509 million is spent in Augusta.

The mayor's address will speak of the importance of both traveling and travelers.

Travelers contribute about 14-million dollars to the city's tax base.

"When they're here spending money, they're paying sales tax," said Barry White, president of the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau. "So, every time that they buy a sandwich, they're help supporting and pay for our sheriffs, our teachers and other infrastructure things that we need in our community, which saves us money as residents."

On the average night, Augusta has about 6,500 travelers.

