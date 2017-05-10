HOUSE FIRE: Mims Rd. and Peach Orchard Rd.; still active

Richmond County dispatch has confirmed a house fire at Peach Orchard Rd. and Mims Rd.

The call came in at 5:34 a.m. and fire crews were sent to an abandoned home. There is limited information about the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. The fire is out, but there is still a lot of smoke in that area. We will provide you with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved