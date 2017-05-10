UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a house fire.

The call came in at 4:55 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the intersection of Cedar St. and 10th St. Fire Captain M. Lapan says the fire started from a car. Only one home is believed to have been involved in the fire and two other homes damaged, but that information has not been confirmed by officials as of yet. No injuries are reported, however, the fire is still active.

