UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.More >>
Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m.More >>
One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.More >>
Richmond County authorities are looking for an armed robber. On May 9th, the Amex Mart located at 2579 Tobacco Rd. had a call of an armed robber at 9:54 p.m.More >>
Augusta is celebrating the 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week with a special address from Mayor Hardie Davis.
He is scheduled to speak at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center at about 11am.
