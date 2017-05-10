UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a house fire.

The call came in at 4:55 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the intersection of Cedar St. and 10th St. Fire Captain M. Lapan says the fire started from a car. Only one home is believed to have been involved in the fire and two other homes damaged, but that information has not been confirmed by officials as of yet. No injuries are reported, however, the fire is still active.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken police searching for missing man

    Aiken police searching for missing man

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:14:55 GMT
    David Levon Long (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)David Levon Long (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing man. Forty-three-year-old David Levon Long of Aiken was last seen by his family on May 4. He was reported missing on May 9.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

    UPDATE: Cedar St. house destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:18:46 GMT
    House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXGHouse fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG

    Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m. 

    More >>

    Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire. The call came in at 4:55 a.m. 

    More >>

  • $125,000 lottery ticket sold in McCormick

    $125,000 lottery ticket sold in McCormick

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:45:37 GMT
    South Carolina Education Lottery (WFXG)South Carolina Education Lottery (WFXG)

    One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.

    More >>

    One lucky winner in South Carolina is $125,000 richer. The AM PM Food Store on Gold Street in McCormick, SC sold the winning lottery ticket. The winner decided to sleep on it for a night, tucking her ticket under her mattress.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly