BREAKING NEWS: Richmond County crews battle Cedar St. house fire

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG House fire at Cedar St. and 10th St.; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County firefighters are at the scene of a house fire.

The call came in at 4:55 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the intersection of Cedar St. and 10th St. Fire Captain M. Lapan says the fire started from a car. Only 1 home is believed to have been involved in the fire and 2 other homes damaged, but that information has not been confirmed by officials as of yet. No injuries are reported, however, the fire is still active. 

Cedar St. is blocked off so be cautious if traveling through that area this morning.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

