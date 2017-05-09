Georgia School Nutrition Association awards a Meadowbrook Elementary worker.

A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker. Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School.

The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. So that is why this has been such a huge honor to me because it makes our profession seem that much better."

Crawford says since winning the award, the students have congratulated her and even made posters in her honor.

