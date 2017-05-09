Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12 (WFXG) Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12 (WFXG)

Construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle could be coming to a halt. That means some workers could be losing their jobs.  Westinghouse Electric is under contract to pay for the construction at Plant Vogtle. But Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection last month. This means there may not be any funds to finish the project.

Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell says the plant has remained in contact with the city. "Plant Voglte has been very good about communication with us letting us know what Is going on. At one point people thought we were out in the cold but by them communicating with us, we kind of have a more solid ground on what is going on."

Mayor Carswell also says the plant is making a thorough assessment and will announce their plans on May 12. In the meantime, the mayor is waiting to see how the plan affects the city and it's revenue. The mayor says he understands the community has concerns. Some residents think the plant will stop construction. Right now, he says that is just a possibility. "Don't go off of all the rumors. Just wait until you hear the sound information and listen to what is put out on May 12th. Pray and have faith that everything is going to work out for the best for everybody."

This is a personal concern for the mayor because his father works at the plant. He says he is praying for the best.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Georgia School Nutrition Association awards a Meadowbrook Elementary worker.

    Georgia School Nutrition Association awards a Meadowbrook Elementary worker.

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:18:22 GMT
    Georgia School Nutrition Association awards a Meadowbrook Elementary nutrition manager. (WFXG)Georgia School Nutrition Association awards a Meadowbrook Elementary nutrition manager. (WFXG)

    A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker.  Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded  Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School. The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. S...

    More >>

    A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker.  Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded  Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School. The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. S...

    More >>

  • Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12

    Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:11:13 GMT
    Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12 (WFXG)Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12 (WFXG)
    Construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle could be coming to a halt. That means some workers could be losing their jobs.  Westinghouse Electric is under contract to pay for the construction at Plant Vogtle. But Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection last month. This means there may not be any funds to finish the project. Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell says the plant has remained in contact with the city. "Plant Voglte has been very good about comm...More >>
    Construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle could be coming to a halt. That means some workers could be losing their jobs.  Westinghouse Electric is under contract to pay for the construction at Plant Vogtle. But Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection last month. This means there may not be any funds to finish the project. Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell says the plant has remained in contact with the city. "Plant Voglte has been very good about comm...More >>

  • Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

    Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:01:58 GMT
    The boys and girls club of the C-S-R-A had a special speaker today at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children. The Atlanta native who has ties to the C-S-R-A spoke on how a life threatening injury changed his entire life. He says he credits his success to the club, and shares advice with any kid he meets. "Every single day learn from the mistakes of others be...More >>
    The boys and girls club of the C-S-R-A had a special speaker today at it's Greater Future Celebration. Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children. The Atlanta native who has ties to the C-S-R-A spoke on how a life threatening injury changed his entire life. He says he credits his success to the club, and shares advice with any kid he meets. "Every single day learn from the mistakes of others be...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly