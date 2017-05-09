Announcement coming from Plant Vogtle on May 12

Construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle could be coming to a halt. That means some workers could be losing their jobs. Westinghouse Electric is under contract to pay for the construction at Plant Vogtle. But Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection last month. This means there may not be any funds to finish the project.

Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell says the plant has remained in contact with the city. "Plant Voglte has been very good about communication with us letting us know what Is going on. At one point people thought we were out in the cold but by them communicating with us, we kind of have a more solid ground on what is going on."



Mayor Carswell also says the plant is making a thorough assessment and will announce their plans on May 12. In the meantime, the mayor is waiting to see how the plan affects the city and it's revenue. The mayor says he understands the community has concerns. Some residents think the plant will stop construction. Right now, he says that is just a possibility. "Don't go off of all the rumors. Just wait until you hear the sound information and listen to what is put out on May 12th. Pray and have faith that everything is going to work out for the best for everybody."

This is a personal concern for the mayor because his father works at the plant. He says he is praying for the best.

