Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

A big honor for a Richmond County Schools Nutrition Services worker. Georgia School Nutrition Association awarded Tamecka Crawford the Georgia Manager of the Year and Gold Scroll Award. She is the nutrition manager at Meadowbrook Elementary School. The Gold Scroll recognizes those who are very involved and invested in to the school's nutrition services. Crawford says she and her staff take joy in serving their students. "We're more than just lunch ladies. S...More >>
Could Augusta be seeing a drag strip soon? That was one of the topics commissioners discussed today. But this isn't the first time they're hearing about this. Back in 2006 a $30,000 study was completed brought to the commissioners but they never moved forward.More >>
