Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson speaks at Boys and Girls Club

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
The boys and girls club of the C-S-R-A had a special speaker today at it's Greater Future Celebration.

Former Tennessee Volunteer's Football star and speaker Inky Johnson spoke in front of families and dozens of children. The Atlanta native who has ties to the C-S-R-A spoke on how a life threatening injury changed his entire life. He says he credits his success to the club, and shares advice with any kid he meets.

"Every single day learn from the mistakes of others because you can't make them all yourself. But more importantly, I tell them you have to live life with a purpose that's a lot greater than yourself. That's what the boys an girls club is to me. You have a lot of individuals that's apart of something, one common thing but the purpose of that common thing is greater than any individual."

Johnson spoke in front of more than 100 people.

