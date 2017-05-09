Update on refurbishing city parks and community centers

Commissioners received an update on the refurbishing of several parks and community centers.

The director says they already have a time-line based on their master plan. But some commissioners raised concerns about the parks that are in a dire need of upgrades need attention first. The director says it ultimately comes down to money and time.

"We realized this is a big process. We're not going to do it in one or two SPLOST'S, it's going to take several SPLOST'S to complete everything the Master Plan says that needs to be done," says Glenn Parker, Director of Parks & Recreation.

There have already been improvements to many parks, but the timetable for everything to be finished is by 2021.

