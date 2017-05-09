Could Augusta be getting a drag strip?

Could Augusta be seeing a drag strip soon? That was one of the topics commissioners discussed today. But this isn't the first time they're hearing about this. Back in 2006 a $30,000 study was completed brought to the commissioners but they never moved forward.More >>
A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being attacked by a fox Monday afternoon. At around 2:16 p.m. on May 8, deputies were called out to the 800 block of River Creek Road for reports of a wild fox acting strangely.More >>
The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and the American Cancer Society is inviting everyone out to join their annual Relay for Life event in Augusta. Relay for life is the world's largest cancer fundraising event.More >>
Columbia County's Chamber of Commerce is meeting with local delegates and state representatives at today's post-legislative breakfast.More >>
The investigation into James Wier began with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Gordon. The CID contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety about possible sexual abuse allegations against him.More >>
