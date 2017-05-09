The U.S. Army dragster roars off the starting line, reaching a speed of 324.83 mph and setting a track record at the O’Reilly Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Sept. 3, 2010. (source: Spc. John Crosby / U.S. Army)

Could Augusta be getting a drag strip soon?

That was one of the topics commissioners discussed at Tuesday's meeting. But this isn't the first time they're hearing about this. Back in 2006, a $30,000 study was completed and brought to the commissioners, but they never moved forward with it.

This time, Commissioner Ben Hassan is bringing it up with the hope that they can model their plans like another big city. "You're talking about in Charlotte, NC you have the ability to build multi-million dollar homes so it's really something that makes sense with minimal investments at the end of the day."

There's no set location or price but if commissioners vote on this next week, all of that will be next in line to figured out.

