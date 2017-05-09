Aiken man accused of sexually abusing, showing porn to children

An Aiken man is in custody, facing charges related to sex crimes against children.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael James Wier was arrested on May 5. The investigation into Wier began with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Gordon. The CID contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety about possible sexual abuse allegations against him. ADPS interviewed as many as nine children and one adult during the course of the investigation. Of those nine, three reported sexual abuse by Wier.

The children, who are between the ages of eight and eleven, told investigators that in separate incidents, Wier showed them pornographic videos on his phone and iPad and touched them in a sexual manner. All of the incidents reportedly happened at Wier's home on Wyman Street NE in the city of Aiken.

Wier is being charged with four counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and one count of Disseminating Harmful Material or Exhibiting Harmful Performance to Minor. He is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.