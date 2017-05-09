Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awards local teachers with $50,000 in grants

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awarded over 100 teachers in the greater Aiken-Augusta area with $50,000 in grants. This came at the annual “SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grants” reception.More >>
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awarded over 100 teachers in the greater Aiken-Augusta area with $50,000 in grants. This came at the annual “SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grants” reception.More >>
On May 8, Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation that will allow breweries to sell directly to consumers. The new law allows breweries to sell to individuals in their taproom and a sell a case of beef for them to take home. Brey Sloan who is the owner of Riverwatch Brewery says she has been waiting for the bill to be signed. "It will be the first time we will be able to sell beer here at the brewery." Right now, the Riverwatch makes their profit by selling to their ...More >>
On May 8, Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation that will allow breweries to sell directly to consumers. The new law allows breweries to sell to individuals in their taproom and a sell a case of beef for them to take home. Brey Sloan who is the owner of Riverwatch Brewery says she has been waiting for the bill to be signed. "It will be the first time we will be able to sell beer here at the brewery." Right now, the Riverwatch makes their profit by selling to their ...More >>
It's time for Kindergarten Round-Up for Richmond County! What is Kindergarten Round-Up? This is an event that allows eligible 5-year-olds and their parents the opportunity to get an early look at their school and complete enrollment.More >>
It's time for Kindergarten Round-Up for Richmond County! What is Kindergarten Round-Up? This is an event that allows eligible 5-year-olds and their parents the opportunity to get an early look at their school and complete enrollment.More >>
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>
Two pedestrians were killed in an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. The incident happened May 7 just before 9:45 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Hwy where they discovered a vehicle had hit two pedestrians.More >>
Two pedestrians were killed in an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. The incident happened May 7 just before 9:45 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Hwy where they discovered a vehicle had hit two pedestrians.More >>