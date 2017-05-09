Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awards local teachers with $50,000 in grants

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awarded over 100 teachers in the greater Aiken-Augusta area with $50,000 in grants.

This came at the annual “SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grants” reception. Over 200 educators throughout Aiken, Richmond, Columbia and Barnwell counties submitted proposals for these grants that will go towards projects that will enhance elementary and middle school science, mathematics and technology programs.

“The ingenuity, passion and dedication we see expressed within so many of these impressive grant proposals is inspiring,” said Stuart MacVean, SRNS President & CEO. “We’re investing in the goals of these teachers to raise the bar and take education for area students to the next level, and at the same time, interest students in careers at SRS.”

The lucky recipients of these grants received amounts of either $500, $750 or $1,000.

“The grants are so very encouraging. This is amazing,” said Kimberly Ray, Special Education Teacher, Merriwether Middle School, North Augusta, S.C. “To have community support from companies like SRNS means so much to me and my students who depend heavily on manipulatives, hands-on objects to help them convert a concept into a real world experience. I got my grant, and I can’t wait to spend it and get it in my classroom. I’m extremely grateful to SRNS.”

Since 2009, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has donated over $500,000 to enhance local education through this program.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved