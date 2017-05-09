Columbia County hosts post-legislative breakfast to strengthen Atlanta relationships

Columbia County's Chamber of Commerce is meeting with local delegates and state representatives at today's post-legislative breakfast.More >>
The investigation into James Wier began with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Gordon. The CID contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety about possible sexual abuse allegations against him.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for extortion. Twenty-one-year-old Tiffany Maria Delgadillo of Jackson, SC is wanted on three counts of Extortion.More >>
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions awarded over 100 teachers in the greater Aiken-Augusta area with $50,000 in grants. This came at the annual “SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grants” reception.More >>
On May 8, Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation that will allow breweries to sell directly to consumers. The new law allows breweries to sell to individuals in their taproom and a sell a case of beef for them to take home. Brey Sloan who is the owner of Riverwatch Brewery says she has been waiting for the bill to be signed. "It will be the first time we will be able to sell beer here at the brewery." Right now, the Riverwatch makes their profit by selling to their ...More >>
