Columbia County hosts post-legislative breakfast to strengthen Atlanta relationships

Columbia County's Chamber of Commerce met with local delegates and state representatives at the annual post-legislative breakfast.

This year's program was held at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

The meeting gave Columbia County a chance to talk about any political challenges that affected local businesses.

The county's two senators and four state representatives made sure the feedback made its way to some influential people.

One of those influential individuals was none other than keynote speaker Lynne Riley, commissioner of Georgia's department of revenue.

The chamber of commerce spoke to Riley about sales taxes, particularly House Bill 181 which is all about transparency.

The bill would allow county government to know the names in the community that are filing back into the community.

Ultimately, the goal of the breakfast and program was relationship building and strengthening ties with Atlanta--something organizers are sure they did.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.