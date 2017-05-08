Governor Nathan Deal signs legislation that will allow breweries to sell directly to consumers.

The new law allows breweries to sell to individuals in their taproom as well as sell a case of beer that their customers can take home (WFXG)

On May 8, Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation that will allow breweries to sell directly to consumers. The new law allows breweries to sell to individuals in their taproom and a sell a case of beef for them to take home. Brey Sloan who is the owner of Riverwatch Brewery says she has been waiting for the bill to be signed. "It will be the first time we will be able to sell beer here at the brewery."



Right now, the Riverwatch makes their profit by selling to their distributor and selling educational tours with a beer souvenir. Sloan says the law gets rid of the middle man and gives the company more capital to work with. But their main business will continue to be going through their distributor to sell to restaurants. This is just a great needed bonus. "I can possibly change my temporary/part-time employees over to full time. I can maybe hire somebody else. I can buy some more equipment."

She says that they sold t- shirts during a fundraiser to help get the word out to the community about the bill. Now the brewery is saying thank you to those patrons for their support by hosting a celebration on September 1 and September 2 for everyone who came out to support them. "If they come out on either of those two days wearing their shirt they will get a free pint of beer as a thank you to supporting our legislative efforts."

The new law permits breweries to annually sell up to 3,000 barrels of beer.

