Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA providing meals for summer camp program

Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to all members of the club's summer camp program.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Attached is a list of sites with the start and end times of meal service for each site.

W.T. Johnson Club

1610 Hunter Street Augusta, GA. 30901

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



2463 Golden Camp Road Augusta, GA. 30906

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



747 15th Avenue Augusta, GA. 30901

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



320 Riddleville Road Sandersville, GA. 31082

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



221 Pecan Avenue Thomson, GA. 30824

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



1321 Suwanee Quintet Blvd. Augusta, GA. 30901

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM



1095 Furys Ferry RD. Evans, GA. 30809

12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM

