Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA providing meals for summer camp

Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA providing meals for summer camp program

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
CSRA (WFXG) -

Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to all members of the club's summer camp program.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.  Attached is a list of sites with the start and end times of meal service for each site.

  • W.T. Johnson Club
    1610 Hunter Street Augusta, GA. 30901
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • South Augusta Club
    2463 Golden Camp Road Augusta, GA. 30906
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • Dogwood Terrace Club
    747 15th Avenue Augusta, GA. 30901
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • Washington County Club
    320 Riddleville Road Sandersville, GA. 31082
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • Thomson/McDuffie Club
    221 Pecan Avenue Thomson, GA. 30824
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • E. W. Hagler Club
    1321 Suwanee Quintet Blvd. Augusta, GA. 30901
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM
     
  • Riverside Middle School (5/30/2017-7/28/2017)
    1095 Furys Ferry RD. Evans, GA. 30809
    12PM-1PM & 3PM-4PM

