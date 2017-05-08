UPDATE: Fox that attacked Burke Co. deputy tests positive for rabies

UPDATE: The Burke County Sheriff's Office was notified Wednesday the fox that attacked Deputy May tested positive for rabies. Deputy May will continue to receive treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being attacked by a fox Monday afternoon.

At around 2:16 p.m. on May 8, deputies were called out to the 800 block of Rocky Creek Road for reports of a wild fox acting strangely. The person who called the sheriff's office, an employee at NextEra Energy, says he stepped out of his place of employment and the fox attacked him, biting his leg. The employee was not injured, thanks to his safety boots. When deputies arrived, the fox approached Deputy Misti May. She used a deterrent spray to subdue the fox but only succeeded in agitating the animal. The fox attacked Deputy May and bit her on the leg and thigh. Other deputies were forced to kill the animal after getting it away from Deputy May.

Deputy May was taken to the Burke County hospital, where she received treatment and shots. She's expected to be out of work for around ten days. The fox was sent to the Department of Public Health in Atlanta. Officials expect results back from those tests by Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Blanchard stated that "Working in a rural county, you encounter all kinds of calls for assistance, including dangerous animals. Sheriff Williams and I are glad Deputy May was not more seriously injured and we ask that everyone keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

Officials say there have been no other reports of wild animals acting aggressively in the area.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Editor's note: The Burke County Sheriff's Office originally reported that this incident happened on River Creek Road. FOX 54 was able to clarify through Burke County EMA that the incident actually happened on Rocky Creek Road.