Burke Co. deputy attacked by wild fox

A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being attacked by a fox Monday afternoon. At around 2:16 p.m. on May 8, deputies were called out to the 800 block of River Creek Road for reports of a wild fox acting strangely.More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash has the Eastbound lanes of I-20 blocked in Columbia County. The collision happened at mile marker 180 near the Appling Harlem Road exit. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 54 that four cars were involved and minor injuries are reported.More >>
Wildwood Park boat ramps will be temporarily closed. Columbia County Parks and Recreation say that the boat ramps will be closed May 11th-May 14th.More >>
It's time for Kindergarten Round-Up for Richmond County! What is Kindergarten Round-Up? This is an event that allows eligible 5-year-olds and their parents the opportunity to get an early look at their school and complete enrollment.More >>
