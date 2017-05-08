Burke Co. deputy attacked by wild fox

A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being attacked by a fox Monday afternoon.

At around 2:16 p.m. on May 8, deputies were called out to the 800 block of River Creek Road for reports of a wild fox acting strangely. The person who called the sheriff's office says he stepped out of his place of employment and the fox attacked him, biting his leg. When deputies arrived, the fox approached Deputy Misty May. She used a deterrent spray to subdue the fox but only succeeded in agitating the animal. The fox attacked Deputy May and bit her on the leg and thigh. Other deputies were forced to kill the animal after getting it away from Deputy May.

The fox is being sent for rabies testing. Deputy May was taken to the Burke County hospital for treatment.

Chief Deputy Blanchard stated that "Working in a rural county, you encounter all kinds of calls for assistance, including dangerous animals. Sheriff Williams and I are glad Deputy May was not more seriously injured and we ask that everyone keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.