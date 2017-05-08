TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident blocking EB I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. exit

A multi-vehicle crash has the Eastbound lanes of I-20 blocked in Columbia County.

The collision happened at mile marker 180 near the Appling Harlem Road exit. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 54 that four cars were involved and minor injuries are reported.

Wreckers are on the scene, working to clear the damaged vehicles, so traffic should resume flowing soon. In the meantime, please seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.