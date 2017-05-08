Wildwood Park boat ramps temporarily closed - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Wildwood Park boat ramps temporarily closed

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Wildwood Park boat ramps will be temporarily closed.

Columbia County Parks and Recreation say that the boat ramps will be closed May 11th-May 14th. This is due to an ASA Archery event which will be hosted there. About 2,000 shooters throughout the country are expected to attend. 

The ramps will be back open to the public May 15th. 

