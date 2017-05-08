Kindergarten Round-Up coming for Richmond County schools

It's time for Kindergarten Round-Up for Richmond County!

What is Kindergarten Round-Up? This is an event that allows eligible 5-year-olds and their parents the opportunity to get an early look at their school and complete enrollment. To complete enrollment, parents must bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization records and social security number. Kindergarten Round-Up will be May 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is for prospective students that are 5-years-old by Sept. 1, 2017.

Parents are encouraged to check the reassignment map to determine appropriately zoned schools for the upcoming school year. If you have any questions, please contact the Pre-K Office at (706) 826-1266 or visit the website.

