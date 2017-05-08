BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Two pedestrians involved in fatal Mike Padgett Highway accident

Two pedestrians were killed in an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. The incident happened May 7 just before 9:45 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Hwy where they discovered a vehicle had hit two pedestrians.More >>
It’s not yet clear if the man owned the assault rifle.More >>
GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Jefferson County on May 6. Around 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's office received a call about a domestic violence incident that happened on Stapleton Acres Road in Stapleton, Georgia. The male involved, Marcus R. Brown, fled the scene. Brown then led deputies on a high speed chase eastbound on Georgia Highway 88 in Wrens. According to officials, he struck a civilian's vehicle and a Jefferson Cou...More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
