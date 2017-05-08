BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Two pedestrians involved in fatal Mike Padgett Highway accident

Two pedestrians were killed in an accident on Mike Padgett Highway.

The incident happened May 7 just before 9:45 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Hwy where they discovered a vehicle had hit two pedestrians. Both of those victims died from Blunt Force Trauma and were officially pronounced deceased one hour after crews arrived on scene. The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Cory J. Dimmick and 19-year-old Michael O’Grady both of Augusta.

Officials say that Dimmick and O'Grady were in the right through lane on the north side of the highway when a Nissan Maxima traveling the same direction. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor. A toxicology for drugs and alcohol will be done, but no autopsy will be conducted. The identity of the driver of the vehicle involved has not been released by police.

