GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Jefferson County

The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
Many came out to the Peach Blossom Festival that is held in Johnston, South Carolina this year. During the beginning of April a tornado struck the town of Johnston leaving behind a big mess. Debra Aston who is the Chairman of the Peach Blossom Festival says the aftermath was overwhelming. "I know two people who had twenty-three trees down in each of their yards alone." Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up to prepare for the festival. County counc...More >>
Many came out to the Peach Blossom Festival that is held in Johnston, South Carolina this year. During the beginning of April a tornado struck the town of Johnston leaving behind a big mess. Debra Aston who is the Chairman of the Peach Blossom Festival says the aftermath was overwhelming. "I know two people who had twenty-three trees down in each of their yards alone." Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up to prepare for the festival. County counc...More >>