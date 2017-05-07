GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Jefferson County on May 6.

Around 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's office received a call about a domestic violence incident that happened on Stapleton Acres Road in Stapleton, Georgia. The male involved, Marcus R. Brown, fled the scene.

Brown then led deputies on a high speed chase eastbound on Georgia Highway 88 in Wrens. According to officials, he struck a civilian's vehicle and a Jefferson County Sheriff's patrol vehicle. Investigators say that after being blocked by a deputy, Brown began to approach that deputy's patrol car.

Officials say during that time the Jefferson County deputy fired shots into Brown's vehicle. After crashing, Brown was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

GBI and Swainsboro Post will assist Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with the officer involved shooting and the domestic violence incident.

GBI says that after conducting a thorough investigation concerning the incident it will turn the case over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

