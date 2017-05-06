Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >>
Many came out to the Peach Blossom Festival that is held in Johnston, South Carolina this year. During the beginning of April a tornado struck the town of Johnston leaving behind a big mess. Debra Aston who is the Chairman of the Peach Blossom Festival says the aftermath was overwhelming. "I know two people who had twenty-three trees down in each of their yards alone." Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up to prepare for the festival. County counc...More >>
Many came out to the Peach Blossom Festival that is held in Johnston, South Carolina this year. During the beginning of April a tornado struck the town of Johnston leaving behind a big mess. Debra Aston who is the Chairman of the Peach Blossom Festival says the aftermath was overwhelming. "I know two people who had twenty-three trees down in each of their yards alone." Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up to prepare for the festival. County counc...More >>
Hundreds showed up for the annual March for Babies Saturday morning in Columbia County. Hosted by March for Dimes, the walk aims to raise funds for research to improve the health of babies.More >>
Hundreds showed up for the annual March for Babies Saturday morning in Columbia County. Hosted by March for Dimes, the walk aims to raise funds for research to improve the health of babies.More >>