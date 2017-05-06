Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department held their Annual Kite Festival on May 6. The event was open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses, and ride the trackless train. Gabrielle Davis says she comes every year with her brother to fly kites. "It's so fun for me and my family because we get to have fun with each other every year."



If children did not have their own kite they were encouraged to make one. The event also included live performances for the kids to enjoy.

