10th Annual Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge on May 6. Participants competed to finish the muddy course at top speed. The five mile trail was made up of thirty military style obstacles. Such as a stream crossing, free standing high walls, and rope bridges. Some competitors took a month to prepare for the mud challenge. "We ran five miles every other day with a sand bag. And then we did individual events to see who could be the fastest before we ran the race.", says Charles Cook.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Moralem Welfare, and Recreation program in support of Fort Gordon service members and their families.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.