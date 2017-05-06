Johnston's community clean up for the Peach Blossom Festival - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Johnston's community clean up for the Peach Blossom Festival

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up preparing for the festival. (WFXG) Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up preparing for the festival. (WFXG)

On May 6, many came out to the Peach Blossom Festival that is held in Johnston, South Carolina. The town began preparations a month ago because at the beginning of April, a tornado struck the town of Johnston leaving behind a big mess. Debra Aston who is the Chairman of the Peach Blossom Festival says the aftermath was overwhelming. "I know two people who had twenty-three trees down in each of their yards alone."

Over the past month the town has been busy cleaning up to prepare for the festival. County council member Thomas Holmes says, "Our town maintenance department has worked really hard. We've also had neighboring counties to come in and help us."

Chairman Aston says she was happy about the turnout. "People came out with chainsaws, trucks, and just man power to help get it out to the roads so that our SC department of transportation and other volunteers could help get the wood out."

Mayor Terrence Culbreath believes the volunteers did a great job in such a short time. He says a lot of effort went in to the clean up that others in the community don't know about. "They just get to see the front side. Most people don't get to see behind the scenes of us staying up late at night."

Chairman Aston agrees that a lot was accomplished in just a month but more cleaning is needed. "We still need people who want firewood to come cut it up and take it home with them."
 

There are still chopped up trees on the streets of some neighborhoods. Volunteers will continue to clean until it is all done.

