6th Annual GoodBoat Dragon Race and Festival a success despite weather

The 6th Annual GoodBoats Dragon Boat Race and Festival kicked off early Saturday morning at Lake Olmstead in Augusta.

The event was to “Paddle for a Purpose” and celebrate Asian culture.

The wind put a damper on the boat races. But hundreds of guests still enjoyed the vendors and activities, including trying out tai chi and some good food.

“It goes to support Goodwill and Helms College. Helms College is an extension of Goodwill’s efforts to promote job training and career development services. We helped about 21,000 people each year with those services, and find employment for nearly 7,000,” said Barry Paschal, a Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for Goodwill.

The events raises around $35,000 to $40,000 each year.

